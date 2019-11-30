Deputies: Man found dead in yard of Marion County estate
Officials believe the death to be an isolated incident
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death in the Belleview Ridge Estates neighborhood, officials said.
At 6:37 a.m. Saturday, Deputies responded to the neighborhood, finding a deceased man in one of the yards.
“At this point in time it is considered an isolated incident and it is not believed that there is a threat to the community,” deputies said.
Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating the death.
