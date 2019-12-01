Marion County deputies looking for missing man
Robert Weldon last seen in Spruce Creek neighborhood
MARION COUNTY – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to find a 60-year-old man who went missing Sunday morning.
Deputies are looking for Robert Weldon, who as last seen at 7:30 a.m. at 9789 Southeast 175th Place in the Spruce Creek neighborhood.
Weldon has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray jeans.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.