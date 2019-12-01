ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Central Florida as News 6 once again teams up with the Salvation Army for the Angel Tree Campaign.

We’re hoping the community can help get results for thousands of children and seniors in need this holiday season.

Salvation Army Captain Ken Chapman stopped by “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” this week to explain how the process works and the need for volunteers.

“It’s not just helping the people who receive the gifts,” Chapman said. “You’re also helping yourself.”

The last day to drop off an unwrapped gift at the location where you adopted an angel is Friday, December 6. Distribution day will be held Tuesday, December 17.