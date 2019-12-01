Sanford police looking for missing man
SANFORD – The Sanford Police Department is looking for a man who went missing early Saturday morning.
Police are looking for 73-year-old Robert Ford, who left a home overnight while his daughter was sleeping.
Ford is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He is a Navy veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is on medication for depression.
