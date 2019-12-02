An Oviedo second grader had a scary story to tell when returning to school Monday after Thanksgiving break.

Chandler Moore was out surfing with his dad, Shaun Moore, on Saturday at New Smyrna Beach when he was knocked off his surfboard by a shark.

In the video shared by his father, you can see a blacktip shark go over the top of Chandler’s board and then the boy jumps off the back into the water.

Shaun Moore said on Twitter, “Honestly, didn’t faze us at the time. We paddled out for more. My son thought it was a fish.”