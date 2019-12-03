Florida’s Fourth Estate: How impeachment proceeding could affect the 2020 election

ORLANDO, Fla. – This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate, we sit down with University of Central Florida history professor Jim Clark to talk about the impeachment hearing and Results 2020.

He explains when President Bill Clinton was impeached in the 1990s, many thought it would bolster the reputation of congressman Bill McCollom. Clark explains what happened then and why it’s a good indication of what to expect this time around.

Clark also delves into the newest democrats to enter the presidential race and if it will have an impact on the current field of presidential hopefuls.