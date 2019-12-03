Leesburg officer injured during shootout with suspect, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg police officer was injured, but not shot, during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Leesburg Police Department officials said officers responded to call around 1:30 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm.

One officer, who was close at the time, responded to the incident near Glenridge Boulevard and Miller Street. The officer found the suspect accused of pointing a gun at another person and the suspect fired on the officer. The officer returned fire, officials said.

Neither the suspect or the officer were shot, according to police. The officer fell back injuring his head during the gunfire. He was taken to Leesburg Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot for a few blocks and was captured by other officers. He was taken to the Leesburg Police Department for booking, according to officials.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting the investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer uses his or her weapon.

No other information including the names of the suspect or the officer was immediately available.

