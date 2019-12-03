Sanford Police search for missing Navy veteran with PTSD
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford officers continue to look for a man they say has been missing since Saturday.
Robert Ford, 73, was last seen on Friday between 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to his daughter, Ford left their home while she was asleep.
Ford is a Navy veteran, who officials said suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and frequents the Dollar General store at 3530 Sanford Avenue.
Ford was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, a dark colored T-shirt and a jacket.
According to authorities, Ford has a small beard and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is 5 feet 7 inches and has hazel colored eyes.
Officials said Ford is currently on medication for depression.
If you have any information, please contact the Sanford Police Department by calling 407-688-5199.
