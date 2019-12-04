First Lady Casey DeSantis to make announcement at Lake Mary school

First Lady Casey DeSantis will be at a Lake Mary school Wednesday afternoon to make a “major announcement,” according to a news release.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Greenwood Lakes Middle School. Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Department of Children & Families Secretary Chad Poppell and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will also be in attendance.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office could not provide details about the nature of the announcement.

The event will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.