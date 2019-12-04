Marion fire rescue sends out safety reminder after mobile home fire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to a mobile home fire on the 4800 block of 100th Street in Belleview around 12:12 a.m. on Wednesday.

4 December 2019: **MCFR Quickly Extinguishes Belleview Mobile Home Structure Fire** At 12:12am, MCFR units were dispatched to a mobile home structure fire located in the 4800 Block of SE 100th Street, in Belleview. The 911 caller reported that there was smoke and flames visible from the area near the chimney. Rescue 518 arrived on scene at 12:17am to find the double-wide mobile home with smoke coming from the eves. The crew entered the mobile home to complete a primary search. Additional firefighters from Belleview Station #18, Spruce Creek Station #30 and Shady Station #16 arrived shortly after. Engine #18 completed a 360 inspection of the fire ground, called heavy smoke and a working fire. No injuries reported to firefighters or civilians on scene. The fire was called under control at 12:31am. The cause and origin of the fire was centered on the chimney area. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to that area, thus saving the homeowner's personal property and heirlooms. MCFR would like to remind our citizens to ensure annual chimney sweeps and maintenance are performed on fireplaces and chimneys. As the days get colder, keeping your family warm is of paramount concern. Please read the safety precautions on any space heaters and NEVER leave candles burning. Units on Scene: R518, E18, L30, E16, HR1, R530, Div1, DC5, A103, R16, MCFR Safety

