New Tex-Mex spot, StreetWise Urban Food, debuts in Orlando

A new Tex-Mex, New American and breakfast and brunch spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 4434 Hoffner Ave., the fresh arrival is called StreetWise Urban Food.

"Serving delicious urban favorites in a family-friendly and casual dining atmosphere. All of our food is made fresh to order, and is handcrafted by real chefs who still believe in real food," notes the business on its Yelp profile.

The all-day breakfast menu features comfort food like savage cheesecake pancakes, which are topped with whipped cream and fresh berry compote with maple syrup on the side. Lunch fare includes tacos, burgers and burritos as well as bowls like one filled with cilantro white rice, fried chicken with chipotle aioli and a cabbage and radish slaw.

With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, StreetWise Urban Food has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Holli H., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 23., wrote, "I came to check out something new for lunch. The great reviews sold me! I was not disappointed. I tried the sweet plantain stuffed burger. Delicious!"

And Takanori F. shared, "The chicken was crispy and well seasoned. Waffles made to perfection with a bit of spice."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. StreetWise Urban Food is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

