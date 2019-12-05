5 top options for low-priced Mediterranean fare in Orlando

Craving Mediterranean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. JJ's Fusion Grille

Photo: juan b./Yelp

Topping the list is JJ's Fusion Grille. Located at 2950 Curry Ford Road, the Latin American and Mediterranean fusion spot is the highest-rated inexpensive Mediterranean restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp. The international menu features dishes like Mexican rice bowls, salads, burritos, pita sandwiches and quesadillas. Catering services, deliveries and bulk orders are also available.

2. Theo's Kitchen

Photo: alex l./Yelp

Theo's Kitchen, located at 2952 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Greek and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews. The family-owned and operated restaurant offers homemade dishes, sauces, and sides, such as gyros, spinach pies, falafel and shawarma. Check out the full Mediterranean menu here.

3. New York Deli

Photo: alexis l./Yelp

New York Deli, a Greek spot that offers sandwiches and more in the Central Business District, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 65 Yelp reviews.

Yelper Kimberly G. wrote, "Best gyro i have ever had! The sides were amazing and the dressing so fresh." Head over to 693 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself, and look for gyros, hot and cold sub sandwiches, salads and desserts, such as baklava and tiramisu, on the menu.

4. Mr. Gyros

Photo: paul w./Yelp

Check out Mr. Gyros, which has earned four stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant specializes in authentic Greek gyros, but you'll also find salads, buffalo chicken wings, sub sandwiches and fried sides (such as shrimp, chicken gizzards, chicken livers and oysters) on the menu. Dig in at the Mediterranean spot by heading over to 4863 W. Colonial Drive.

5. Zoës Kitchen

Photo: zoes kitchen/Yelp

Last but not least, there's a location of the popular chain Zoë's Kitchen, a local favorite with four stars out of 85 reviews.

According to the business's Yelp profile, "Zoës Kitchen is a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant serving a distinct menu of fresh made Mediterranean dishes served with warm hospitality." Stop by 236 E. Michigan St., Suite B105, to hit up the Mediterranean and Greek spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget. Delivery and catering services are also available.

