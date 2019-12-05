Money stolen from Toys for Tots bin in Marion County, coordinator says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The coordinator for the Marion County Toys for Tots said money was taken from one of the donation bins.

"I don't know if they get it, they're stealing from kids," Patrick Joynt said.

The Papa John’s off of South US-441 in Ocala gave News 6 surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

Joynt said money from their donation boxes goes toward buying toys for children. He tells News 6 people have stolen from them before.

Joynt said he filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and News 6 is working to obtain that report.