52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

52ºF

News

Money stolen from Toys for Tots bin in Marion County, coordinator says

Toys for Tots has filed police report with Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

Tags: Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The coordinator for the Marion County Toys for Tots said money was taken from one of the donation bins.

"I don't know if they get it, they're stealing from kids," Patrick Joynt said.

The Papa John’s off of South US-441 in Ocala gave News 6 surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

Joynt said money from their donation boxes goes toward buying toys for children. He tells News 6 people have stolen from them before.

Joynt said he filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and News 6 is working to obtain that report.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: