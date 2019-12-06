Snake roundup: Florida Python Challenge 2020 dates announced

Published: December 6, 2019, 7:42 am Updated: December 6, 2019, 7:47 am

MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the dates for the 2020 Python Challenge Python Bowl in Florida.

The competition at Everglades National Park allows people to hunt the invasive species.

The 2020 Python Challenge Python Bowl will run from Jan. 10 through Jan 19.

The competition will award prizes to the teams that catch the longest Burmese python, the heaviest snake and the largest number of pythons pulled during the 10-day period.

Competitors are required to take an online course and in-person training session before the challenge begins.

Registration for the competition is now open.