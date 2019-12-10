New barber shop Townies Barbershop now open

A new barber shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2909 Corrine Drive, Townies barbershop, the new arrival is called Townies Barbershop.

Townies Barbershop offers hair cuts and styling services for both men and boys. The atmosphere is intimate and relaxed, and there are professional hair products and Townies Barbershop apparel items available for purchase. Learn more about the barbers here.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Nathan S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 15, wrote, "Man, I seriously wish that I could give more than five stars...Tito delivers exceptional service and clean cuts. The environment is relaxed and comfortable. I always leave feeling like a million bucks."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Townies Barbershop is open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

