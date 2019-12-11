Check out 3 top affordable pool halls in Orlando

Looking to try the best pool halls in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pool halls in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when you're in the mood for a game of pool.

1. Sportstown Billiards

PHOTO: lily l./YELP

Topping the list is Sportstown Billiards. Located at 2414 E. Robinson St. in East Central Park, the sports bar and arcade is the highest-rated low-priced pool hall in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp. The pool hall also serves craft beer and casual food items, such as tacos, sandwiches and popcorn chicken and you can check out the daily specials here.

2. O'Shucks Pub & Karaoke Bar

PHOTO: rory d./YELP

Next up is O'Shucks Pub & Karaoke Bar, situated at 7467 International Drive. With four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the pub, pool hall and karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

"O'Shucks has been an Orlando staple since 2003," the business states in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Our mission is to provide you great food, drinks and mostly fun in a welcoming environment. Offering you daily events, good eats, and a fantastic beer menu - you'll never be bored!" There's also live karaoke every night starting at 9 p.m.

3. Cleo's Lounge

Photo: michelle l./Yelp

The Central Business District's Cleo's Lounge, located at 11 S. Court Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced pool hall and lounge four stars out of 73 reviews. Yelper Marsh B. called it a, "Nice little downtown bar," and there are several pool tables available in the small, casual space.

