Girl, 15, struck, killed by school bus in Florida
Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials investigate fatal crash
A 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus near West Palm Beach, sheriff's officials said.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials said the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, deputies said. Her name has not been released.
Officials also have not released details about how the crash happened.
