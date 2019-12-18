50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

50ºF

News

Girl, 15, struck, killed by school bus in Florida

Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials investigate fatal crash

AP Author

Tags: school bus, fatal crash, Florida, West Palm Beach
A teenager was killed in a crash involving a Palm Beach County school bus. (WPEC)

A 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus near West Palm Beach, sheriff's officials said.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials said the crash happened about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, deputies said. Her name has not been released.

Officials also have not released details about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2019 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.