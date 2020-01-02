Donnie Wahlberg tips IHOP server $2,020 on New Year’s Day

ST. CHARLES, Illinois – What a way to pay it forward at the start of the new year.

Actor Donnie Wahlberg tipped his IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles, Illinois.

Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter saying, “.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge.”

The CBS “Blue Blood’s” actor is the brother of Mark Wahlberg and is known as an original member of the boy band New Kids on the Block.

The tweet received hundreds of kind responses as fans thanked the star for his kind gesture.