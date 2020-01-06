47ºF

‘Let me out:’ Chilling cries from Florida parrot named Rambo prompt 911 call

40-year-old parrot taught to scream years ago, owner says

A UPS driver called the cops when he heard cries for help. It ended up being a pet parrot causing the ruckus.
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – Someone in Florida dialed 911 after hearing chilling cries and the words "Let me out!" but the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

After the call, four Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies pulled up and questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway.

The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies showed up and explained their concerns, the man introduced them to Rambo.

He told the officers that he taught Rambo to scream "Let me out!" years ago when Rambo lived in a cage.

The incident happened Dec. 29.

