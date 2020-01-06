Man sought after 95-year-old suffocated by pillow at Florida nursing home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A 95-year-old nursing home patient was killed in Florida after being attacked in his room, police said.

According to a news release from Port St. Lucie police, staff members at Tiffany Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center called 911 just after midnight Sunday when a nurse walking by a room saw a man sitting on top of the patient’s chest, holding a pillow over his face.

TC Palm reported that the nurse shouted for help and the man fled.

The patient was dead when police arrived, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with a K-9 unit and the county sheriff’s office helped with a helicopter, but they were unable to locate the culprit.

An investigation is ongoing.