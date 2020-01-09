Cha Ching: 25 cents gets a whole lot cuter in 2020 with bats on the coin

It won’t be “Heads or tails?” with 2020 quarters, but “Heads or bats?”

The U.S. Mint announced new quarters in 2020 will have a fruit bat design on the back.

Officials with the U.S. Mint said on their website, “The reverse design depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup. It evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness to the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting.”

The America the Beautiful National Parks quarter will go into circulation in February 2020, according to a report from CoinWeek.

The reverse design depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup. It evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring. https://t.co/FZr4GxX4vV #AtBFinal6 @NPamericansamoa pic.twitter.com/1PwBOHP5LD — United States Mint (@usmint) January 6, 2020

This is not the first time the eagle has flown the coop. In 1999, the United States Mint’s 50 State Quarters Program was created. The 10-year initiative honored each of the nation’s states in the order that they ratified the Constitution or were admitted into the Union.