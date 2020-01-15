Haunted Elsa doll keeps returning to Houston family

HOUSTON – News 6 sister station KRPC reports on Christmas of 2013, a Houston-area girl was gifted an Elsa doll, and all was well -- until it wasn’t.

The doll recited phrases from the movie Frozen and sang “Let It Go” when a button on its necklace was pressed.

“For two years it did that in English,” mother Emily Madonia said. “In 2015, it started doing it alternating between Spanish and English. There wasn’t a button that changed these, it was just random."

The family has owned the doll for more than six years and never changed its batteries. The mother says the doll would randomly begin to speak and sing even with its switched turned off.

In December 2019, the family decided to get rid of the doll; however, Elsa wasn’t going to let this family go. Despite throwing it out in the trash, the family found the doll inside of a bench in their living room, weeks later.

For the full report, take a look at the rest of the story at click2houston.com.