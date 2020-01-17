Florida doctor accused of groping patient banned from seeing women

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Florida health officials have ordered a doctor not to see female patients after determining that he massaged a woman's breasts when it was not medically necessary.

The Miami Herald reports Dr. Subhash Gupta received an emergency restriction order this week from the Florida Health Department.

The case began with an emergency room visit in September by a woman who complained of inflammation in her lower abdomen.

The Florida Department of Health said the Pompano Beach gastroenterologist put his hand under her shirt and cupped her breasts, asking her to take deep breaths.

The department said he did it again, without warning or a stethoscope, in a subsequent examination days later.

Gupta was accused of slipshod record-keeping and inadequate medical care with seven patients in 1993, according to the Herald. He was sentenced to 30 hours of continuing medical education.

Then nearly eight years after that, Gupta was fined $12,500 along with a Letter of Concern from the Board of Medicine because he was accused of “performing an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy on a patient without her consent or confirming her identity,” the Herald said.

The doctor has had his Florida license since December 1983.