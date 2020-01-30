$396,900,000 Powerball ticket sold in Florida

One person in Florida is a whole lot richer Thursday morning.

The winning $396,900,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 9, 12, 15, 31 and 60, with a Powerball of 2.

The jackpot is now back to $40 million, with the next drawing taking place Feb. 1.