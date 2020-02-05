79ºF

Florida trooper killed in shooting on I-95

Trooper identified as Joseph Bullock

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed in what the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said was a “felonious act.”

All lanes of I-95 were closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway.

Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.

Deputies said I-95 would be shut down in both directions for several hours during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

