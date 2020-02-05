Florida trooper killed in shooting on I-95
Trooper identified as Joseph Bullock
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
Trooper Joseph Bullock was killed in what the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said was a “felonious act.”
All lanes of I-95 were closed near mile marker 107 between Martin Highway and Kanner Highway.
Several Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Martin County deputies could be seen gathered in the area.
Deputies said I-95 would be shut down in both directions for several hours during the investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
The entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family mourns today for the loss of one of our own, FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock. Please keep his family and his team members in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kQ8zO0mVGF— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 5, 2020
