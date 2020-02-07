Florida Common Core is dead, almost

The education testing standards known as Common Core have been “eradicated” from Florida classrooms, according to the state’s Department of Education.

Almost one year ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order eliminating Common Core from Florida’s public school curriculum. State school officials then sought public help determining what would replace Common Core.

Under Executive Order 19-32, Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran conducted a review of the state’s academic standards for students kindergarten through 12th grade and provided recommended revisions to the governor. Based on that review, Corcoran and education officials are proposing a new program, called Florida’s Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, or BEST, standards for English language arts (ELA) and math.

In news release Friday, the Department of Education released the name of its new proposed education method fo math and English language arts. Corcoran has recommended that the State Board of Education formally adopt the new standards on Feb. 12.

According to Corcoran, the new standards drop “the crazy math” Common Core was known for frustrating parents around the state.

“Florida has officially eliminated Common Core. I truly think this is a great next step for students, teachers, and parents,” DeSantis said in a news release. “We’ve developed clear and concise expectations for students at every grade level and allow teachers the opportunity to do what they love most – inspire young Floridians to achieve their greatest potential. These standards create pathways for students that lead to great college and professional outcomes and parents will now be able to reinforce what their children are learning in the classroom every day. Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards were made by Florida teachers for Florida students, and I know they will be a model for the rest of the nation.”

The Board of Education must formally adopt the new standards before they can be implemented in schools across the state. However, even then the change won’t happen overnight.

If the new standards are adopted, there will be a transition period allowing districts to move to the new standards. This includes curriculum, textbooks, other reading materials, and various items purchased by districts to assimilate into their curriculum programs.

The new curriculum could be implemented as soon as the next school year.