2-year-old boy hugs pizza delivery guy without knowing he just lost his daughter

A feel-good moment was caught on camera Saturday night as a Rhode Island pizza delivery man was leaving a home.

It's a sweet moment when a young boy can be seen running up to a man delivering pizza giving him a big hug.

It was caught on a doorbell camera in West Warwick by Lindsey Sheely who then posted it to Instagram.

"I put it up on my Instagram because we thought it was funny and cute," Sheely said.

What Sheely didn’t know at the time is what that moment would mean for Ryan Catterson, the man behind the pizza box.

"After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there and it just meant a ton to me,” Catterson said.

Catterson's 16-year-old daughter, who lived with his ex-wife in California, struggled with her mental health and recently passed away unexpectedly.

The video made its way to Catterson and he reached out to tell Sheely how much it meant.

"It's going to be tough not going to be able to hug her again," Catterson said.

His ex-wife, Danielle McCord, says this 2-year-old boy taught everyone a valuable lesson without even realizing.

"It's so easy to miss people and their internal pain but it even goes to our daughter. We didn't know her pain. I can't help but be grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him," McCord said.

“A lot of people are commenting that may have been her looking out for me. those words mean something. Maybe she’s there,” Catterson said.

For Catterson, it’s a hug that lasted just a few seconds but a moment he’ll never let go of.