Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man in wheelchair from water near Ponce Inlet
Good Samaritans alerted authorities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man by Ponce Inlet Monday.
A boat crew was getting ready for a patrol around 1:30 p.m. when good Samaritans alerted them to the man. The 65-year-old was in an electric wheelchair when he had fallen off a dock.
The boat crew was able to recover the man from the water safely. He was taken to Station Ponce in good condition.
