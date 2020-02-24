Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man in wheelchair from water near Ponce Inlet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man by Ponce Inlet Monday.

A boat crew was getting ready for a patrol around 1:30 p.m. when good Samaritans alerted them to the man. The 65-year-old was in an electric wheelchair when he had fallen off a dock.

The boat crew was able to recover the man from the water safely. He was taken to Station Ponce in good condition.