79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

79ºF

News

Coast Guard rescues 65-year-old man in wheelchair from water near Ponce Inlet

Good Samaritans alerted authorities

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Florida, Coast Guard
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man by Ponce Inlet Monday.

A boat crew was getting ready for a patrol around 1:30 p.m. when good Samaritans alerted them to the man. The 65-year-old was in an electric wheelchair when he had fallen off a dock.

The boat crew was able to recover the man from the water safely. He was taken to Station Ponce in good condition.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: