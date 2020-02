8 Florida beaches make TripAdvisor’s 2020 list of Top 25 Beaches in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s always swimsuit season in Florida, thanks in part to the weather and its amazing beaches.

In fact, Florida’s beaches are so amazing that eight of them landed spots on TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States for 2020.

Coming in at No. 1 is Siesta Key’s Siesta Beach, which was also ranked No. 11 in the world.

“Pristine beach that never seems to end. Photographer’s dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again,” one reviewer said.

The closest beach to Central Florida to make the list is St. Augustine Beach at No. 11.

These are the top 25 beaches in the U.S., according to travelers: