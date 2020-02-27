Deputies: Florida man repeatedly offers to show IHOP patrons his genitals, condoms

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who repeatedly showed guests at an IHOP condoms as he tried to get them to look at his genitals stole doughnuts hours after he was released from jail, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to an IHOP at about 3 a.m. Saturday because guests complained about Allan Ibanez approaching their tables and offering to display his genitals while he showed them condoms.

Managers asked Ibanez to leave but he refused, records show.

Ibanez, 24, had reportedly been involved with deputies in two other incidents earlier in the night, so authorities arrested him on a disorderly conduct charge.

He bonded out of jail that same day only to be arrested again around 4 p.m.

In that incident, deputies said he went to a gas station, ate one doughnut inside the store and walked out with the other without paying.

Records show Ibanez admitted to stealing the snacks to give it to law enforcement officers because “all cops love doughnuts.”

In that case, Ibanez was arrested on a petit theft charge.