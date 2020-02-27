Guns at churches housed on school property? This Florida bill would allow it

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A controversial measure involving guns at some churches in Florida is headed to the floor of the state House.

The Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved legislature that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to take their guns to churches, synagogues and other places of worship that share property with a school.

State law generally allows guns at churches but bans residents from being armed on school property.

Supporters of the bill say it’s just common sense.

“I don’t want to have that on my hands -- to know that a church had the opportunity to protect themselves. They are a sitting target," state Rep. Ramon Alexander said.

Opponents of the bill argue the move could lead to people having guns on school property when there is no religious meeting.