Corona beer addresses name’s unfortunate similarity to deadly coronavirus

On top of being a public health threat, the coronavirus has been disastrous for business, triggering massive, historic stock market losses.

One brand not changing its approach amid the fear is Corona beer.

You won't see any changes in Corona's advertising.

The beer's name is unfortunately very similar to the name of the deadly virus.

Constellation Brands, which brews the lager, said in a statement that customers quote “understand there is no link between the virus and our business.”

Still, two recent surveys show the brand is suffering from the negative buzz around the virus.

According to a survey by public relations agency 5WPR, almost 40% of beer-drinking Americans admit they would not buy Corona beer under any circumstances due to the existence of coronavirus.

From that same survey, 16% of beer drinking Americans were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus.

The timing of the coronavirus is bad too. Constellation is launching a new corona-branded hard seltzer.

Promotion for the product has sparked criticism over a sponsored tweet that uses the phrase “coming ashore soon.”