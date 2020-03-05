Drunk teen accused of throwing tampon at deputy at Florida restaurant

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman who was drunk and belligerent threw a tampon at a deputy after he refused to hold it for her, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Beach Box Cafe Monday night because two young women were drunk and refused to leave the area.

A manager who called 911 said she saw 18-year-old Olivia Pecuch and her friend stumbling around a nearby parking lot so she asked them if they needed help and offered to arrange a ride for them.

The Beach Box Cafe employee bent down to pick up some money that the woman dropped and at that point, Pecuch slapped her in the face, according to the report.

Deputies said there was a big crowd at the restaurant when they arrived and both women were drunk with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and alcohol on their breath.

A deputy asked Pecuch for her ID, so Pecuch began digging through her purse and pulled out a wrapped tampon and asked the deputy to hold it, but he ignored her so she threw it and hit him with it, records show.

Authorities said they asked Pecuch to not throw things and calm down but she continued to be belligerent and uncooperative by flailing her arms and refusing to show her ID.

Eventually, after Pecuch was handcuffed, deputies found two fake IDs with birth dates listed in 1998 along with her real one, which had a birth date of 2001, according to the affidavit.

Pecuch, of Michigan, was not charged in connection with the fake IDs because deputies said they didn’t see her use them, records show.

She was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.