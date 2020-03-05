Starbucks stops use of personal cups amid coronavirus

Starbucks announced Wednesday that its stores will stop the use of personal cups amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers who bring their own cups or request “fore here” ware will still receive the 10-cent discount, the coffee chain announced in an open letter from EVP and President Rossann Williams.

“Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus,” Williams said.

Starbucks has also increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of germs, according to the letter.

“As part of communities worldwide, we are navigating this situation with nimbleness, learning and adapting as new information is made available,” Williams said.

Business-related air travel, both domestic and international, has been restricted by the company through March 31 as well as the postponement of large meetings across offices in U.S. and Canada.

Williams said the company has learned from its team and partners in China who first faced the epidemic.