3 children reported missing from Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children out of Hillsborough County, according to a news release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 8-year old Iyana Sailor, 4-year-old Nahlia Wade and 1-year-old Noelle Wade were reported missing from Williams Road in Seffner, a city about 15 miles east of Tampa.

FDLE said the children may be in the company of their mother, 25-year-old ShaunQue Kiana Sailor, and may be traveling in 2006 green Honda Ridgeline, with Florida tag NKAY80.

Deputies say Sailor made threats to harm herself and her children.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to locating missing children. We want to see these young girls returned safely to their home and get their mother help if needed, so we’re asking the public to help us find them,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No tip is too small.”

Anyone who has any information on where the children may be is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000 or 911.