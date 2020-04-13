Florida man accused of beating cellmate who asked for a ‘courtesy flush’ to help with smell

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An argument over passing gas and a request for a “courtesy flush” after using a jail toilet led to a Florida man beating his cellmate, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Gilford Joseph Abshire, 53, was sharing a cell with a 65-year-old man on April 6 when the man got upset with him for passing gas.

A few minutes later, around 7:30 a.m., Abshire used their shared toilet and afterward, the victim asked Abshire to provide a “courtesy flush” to help with the overwhelming odor, according to the report.

At that point, deputies said Abshire started kicking the victim, who was on the bottom bunk.

The man got up but then Abshire grabbed him and threw him across the cell before deputies came in and detained him, records show.

The victim, who was in jail for violating his DUI and drug possession-related probation, suffered three broken ribs and a broken nose, according to the report.

Abshire is facing battery-related charges in connection with the incident.