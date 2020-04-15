6 cows fall off livestock trailer onto Florida highway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver drove off after six cows fell off the livestock trailer they were towing and onto a Florida highway Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Interstate 75 near State Road 52 in Pasco County around 10:45 a.m.

Witnesses said someone in a truck had been towing the cows and when they fell out due to the rear gate opening unexpectedly, the driver stopped briefly about a mile away but then continued driving northbound without getting any of the animals.

Troopers said three cows died and the other three were injured.

The road was closed until 1 p.m. as authorities worked to gather the bovines.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.