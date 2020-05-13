Florida woman angry over Mother’s Day flowers batters victim with bouquet, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was so upset about the flowers she received for Mother’s Day that she threw the bouquet at the man who bought them, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim purchased the bouquet and gave it to Sandra Webb’s children to give to her Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Shortly after midnight Monday, Webb got angry about the flowers and threw them at the victim while he was in bed, striking him, records show.

Webb is also accused of spitting on the victim’s arm and chest, although she denied doing that.

She was arrested on a domestic battery charge.