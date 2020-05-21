95ºF

Previously suppressed COVID-19 Medical Examiner data made public

Alessandro Marazzi Sassoon, Florida Today

A medical worker takes a swab from a foreign reporter who was selected to cover the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) for the coronavirus test, at a hotel in Beijing, Thursday, May 21, 2020. This year's version of China's biggest political meeting of the year will be unlike any other. Delayed from March because of the then-spiraling coronavirus outbreak, the decision to go ahead with the gathering signals a partial return to normalcy in the country where the pandemic first broke out. "Partial" being the operative word: The congress will be far from normal. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida is no longer suppressing information in the table of COVID-19 deaths compiled by the state’s medical examiners, according to Dr. Stephen J Nelson, the chairman of the state’s medical examiners commission, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

“It is no longer embargoed. It is once again a public record,” Dr. Nelson told Florida Today on Thursday.

The states' medical examiners are tasked with investigating and certifying COVID-19 deaths in the state. This includes cause of death determinations. A COVID-19 positive test result is a requirement for reporting any death as due to the coronavirus.

Florida Today first reported that cause of death and descriptive entries of the medical examiners database were suppressed from public record in April. The Tampa Bay Times earlier in April broke that the count of the deaths by Medical Examiners diverged from the Department of Health’s death count, at times by as much as 10%.

Florida Today published unredacted versions of that database after it had been blocked from public release.

Why the state suddenly changed its position is not clear.

"I think they've realized it's a public record," Dr. Nelson said. "You can't suddenly tell the medical examiners that what we're doing all along, is exempt because it contains confidential death information."

"That's what we do is deal with deaths, all the time," he said.

The timing of the reversal comes as the state faces scrutiny over data as it reopens.

Dr. Nelson said "all I can tell you about the timing is: this has been my position for months now."

Attorneys representing a consortium of newspapers including the USA Today Network had argued for the data’s release, arguing that it was a public record. Nelson also credited that pressure for the change in policy.

