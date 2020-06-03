‘He loved me a lot:’ Daughter of George Floyd speaks out

A memorial service for George Floyd will take place Thursday in Minneapolis and Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, and her mother will be there.

Before Floyd is laid to rest, CBS’ Jamie Yuccas sat down with Gianna and her mother to ask them about their loss.

For Roxie Washington, seeking justice for Floyd is only part of the tragic story.

"He just didn't deserve that," Washington said. “He loved God. And he loved children. He loved his kid.”

Washington is the mother of Gianna, who is now without a father.

“I pray to God when she grows up she never (runs) across the footage of the way he died,” Washington said.

Gianna was asked what she loved most about her father.

“He used to carry me on his back all the time,” Gianna said. “It was super fun! It’s like you be up (in) the sky, like an airplane. He loved me a lot.”

Gianna heard the news of her father's death on television.

“She wanted to know everything,” Washington said. “So she asked me, ‘How did he die?’ And I said, ‘He couldn’t breathe.’”

Justin Miller is Washington’s attorney and he's joining protesters around Minneapolis and the country calling on all four officers involved in Floyd’s death to be charged and convicted, even though he says it will never be true justice.

“This young lady is traumatized forever, it’s not going to go away,” Miller said.“ It has changed the trajectory of her life. You can’t put a value on a father. It is a priceless thing that far too many black children in this country are dealing with through the loss of.”

Washington says she is speaking up so that this never happens to another family again.

"I have to be strong, because that's what he would want me to be," Washington said. “I pray that there is change. We got targets on our backs. And it's the truth."

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck until he couldn’t breathe, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to the Associated Press. Three other officers who were present were also fired but have not been charged in Floyd’s May 25 death.

The Floyd family attorney told CBS News they’re expecting charges to be filed against the other three officers involved.

As for the Minneapolis Police Department, the chief says it will cooperate with the state’s human rights commission’s investigation.