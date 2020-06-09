Naked Florida man accused of bizarre crime spree that included trying to kiss elderly woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man’s crime spree started with him exposing himself at a flea market, then stripping naked, stealing a car and committing various other criminal acts before he was arrested less than an hour later, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the first call they received about 23-year-old Lahorace Pickett Jr. came in at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday from a diner inside T&W Flea Market in Pensacola, where witnesses reported Pickett jumped on a coin machine while kicking and punching it then went to the ground where he exposed himself and started screaming, “call the cops, the dead are rising.”

From there, he jumped on a customer’s shoulders and attacked a worker who was behind the counter, grabbing her then punching her when she pushed him away, records show.

Then deputies said he was chased out of the diner and went out to the parking lot, stripped naked, and stole someone’s Chevrolet Sonic.

Along with his clothes, Pickett also left behind a bag containing a pistol, the affidavit read.

At about 11:35 a.m., a call came in from an elderly woman who lives a few blocks away who said Pickett approached her in the stolen car, grabbed her hair and tried to kiss her, then picked up a piece of concrete and threatened to kill her, according to the report.

Deputies said Pickett then tried to break into an RV on the property and ended up throwing a brick during a confrontation with the man who lives inside, injuring the victim.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Pickett tried to run but he was found in the bed of a truck, records show.

The backpack he left in the RV during the incident there contained a throwing star, handgun ammunition, and a bag of synthetic marijuana, according to the affidavit.

A third report came in shortly before noon after Pickett was already in custody.

Residents in that area said Pickett ripped a mailbox from the ground, broke into a home, and broke a TV, the report said. He was wearing a green housecoat at that time, records show.

During that incident, he yelled, “(Expletive), come on out. I know you are in there,” the report said.

Pickett was arrested on 19 charges: