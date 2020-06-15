Alligator bites man’s face at Florida park as he was playing disc golf

LARGO, Fla. – A man playing disc golf early Friday morning was bitten on the face by an alligator after he entered the water to look for a Frisbee, according to the Largo Police Department.

The victim was at Taylor Park around 5 a.m. when the attack happened.

Police said he was there playing disc golf and was about waist deep in the water looking for a Frisbee used in the game when the reptile chomped down on his face and right hand.

In order to escape, the man used his left hand to pry open the gator’s jaw.

Department officials did not know how large the gator was but did say they expect the victim to recover.

According to Pinellas County, Taylor Park is 156.5 acres and includes a 53-acre freshwater lake and a disc golf course.