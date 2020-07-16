Hopped up? Florida police capture runaway kangaroo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kangaroo was on the loose Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale — just in case you thought 2020 couldn’t get any stranger.
Police captured the runaway and tweeted a photo of an officer near the animal.
“Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?” police tweeted. “Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.”
View this post on Instagram
IN CASE YOU THOUGHT 2020 COULDN’T GET ANY STRANGER 🚨 ⚠️ Police apprehended the runaway roo near 1300 NE 2nd Avenue in #fortlauderdale Viewer Doug sent us the video above, which comes with commentary appropriate for the situation: “Yo, that’s so crazy. What? This is South Florida.” Fort Lauderdale police and Fish & Wildlife Conservation were on the scene. This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates. #southflorida #florida
It’s not known where the kangaroo escaped from.
No word whether the runaway will make a first appearance in kangaroo court.
Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?— Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020
Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS