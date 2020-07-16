Hopped up? Florida police capture runaway kangaroo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A kangaroo was on the loose Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale — just in case you thought 2020 couldn’t get any stranger.

Police captured the runaway and tweeted a photo of an officer near the animal.

“Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?” police tweeted. “Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.”

It’s not known where the kangaroo escaped from.

No word whether the runaway will make a first appearance in kangaroo court.