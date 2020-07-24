McDonald’s to require face masks in its restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. – The fast food chain McDonald’s announced Friday that it will soon be requiring customers to wear face masks inside of its restaurants in an effort to keep employees and patrons safe from COVID-19.

The announcement was made by company president Joe Erlinger in a corporate blog post.

The new policy begins Aug. 1 and applies to anyone entering a McDonald’s restaurant.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering. In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way,” Erlinger wrote. “Additionally, we will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. We also will re-share resources for our and our franchisees’ employees who want to revisit de-escalation training.”

On top of that, the fast food eatery plans to add additional protective panels to its locations and pause dining room reopenings for the next 30 days.

“For 65 years, protecting the safety and comfort of employees and customers has been core to who we are. The moment we’re in today provides another opportunity to set the standard and lead. We remain impressed by the system’s resiliency throughout this crisis and we thank you for joining us in this effort to protect our people and the arches,” Erlinger wrote.

