Coronavirus: Which are the deadliest Florida counties for COVID-19?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Miami-Dade has the most deaths from the novel coronavirus, but two other counties — Martin and Manatee — rank higher in deaths per 100,000 population, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

Brevard County, with more than 100 deaths, lands 23rd among the state’s 67 counties. In that spot above that is Orange County at No. 22 with 292 deaths.

In Central Florida, Polk County is the highest on the list at No. 11 with 227 deaths.

Florida Today obtained the statewide coronavirus deaths from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The medical examiners numbers differ from the Florida Department of Health's, and tend to lag behind due to the difference in time that hospitals report deaths to each and/or the timing of when medical examiners district offices report deaths that go into the database.

For some counties, the medical examiners numbers will be higher, for others lower. This can distort the death rate for counties with smaller populations and fewer cases, compared to larger populated counties with more cases.

Florida Today created the interactive below so you can search to see how your county fares. Type your county in the search box below: