Florida missing child alert issued for 5-month-old boy who may be with 15-year-old girl

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 5-month-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who are at the center of a Florida missing child alert.

Kingston Rome was last seen Thursday in the 90 block of Northwest 1st Circle in Williston. He’s believed to be with Victoria Rome, 15, who was described as a “companion child” in a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials did not provide information on the circumstances of the disappearances or if the two children are related.

Kingston Rome is 5 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. Victoria Rome has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Williston Police Department at 352-528-4991 or 911.

