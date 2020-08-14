Missing child alert issued for 6-year-old Florida girl

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Florida girl who may be with a 39-year-old woman, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert was issued Friday morning for Solidad Padilla, who was last seen Wednesday in Holiday.

The child is believed to be traveling with 39-year-old Ashley Norsworthy in a 2017 gray Toyota Rav4 bearing license plate number 846LFD.

Padilla has brown hair, hazel eyes and is 3 feet, 4 inches tall. Norsworthy has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488 or 911.