WATCH LIVE AT 1 : Florida governor provides affordable housing, hurricane recovery update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking at 1 p.m. Monday in Panama City to make announcements regarding affordable housing and hurricane recovery efforts.

A news release from the governor’s office did not provide further details about the nature of the announcement.

For months now, affordable housing has been a focus as many Floridians struggle with a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Exactly one month ago, DeSantis was in Apopka to announce that the state would begin distributing $250 million in federal CARES Act money to go toward rent and mortgage assistance to counties across the state.

While the state was spared from Isaias, which was a tropical storm when it was off Florida’s coast earlier this month, the Panhandle was hit hard by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

The Category 4 storm destroyed communities, leveled businesses and claimed 43 lives in the Sunshine State.

