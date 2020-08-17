WATCH LIVE AT 1 : Florida governor provides affordable housing, hurricane recovery update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking at 1 p.m. Monday in Panama City to make announcements regarding affordable housing and hurricane recovery efforts.
A news release from the governor’s office did not provide further details about the nature of the announcement.
For months now, affordable housing has been a focus as many Floridians struggle with a loss of income due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Exactly one month ago, DeSantis was in Apopka to announce that the state would begin distributing $250 million in federal CARES Act money to go toward rent and mortgage assistance to counties across the state.
While the state was spared from Isaias, which was a tropical storm when it was off Florida’s coast earlier this month, the Panhandle was hit hard by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.
The Category 4 storm destroyed communities, leveled businesses and claimed 43 lives in the Sunshine State.
