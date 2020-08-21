Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old Florida boy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy who may be with a 46-year-old man, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jaxcen Rodriguez was last seen Thursday in the 3000 block of Bigelow Drive in Holiday. He was wearing a gray and black shirt with “Momma’s Boy” written on it and white Converse sneakers.

Authorities said the child may be traveling with 46-year-old Peter Rodriguez in a 2001 beige Oldsmobile Aurora bearing Florida license plate number NLGV96. The car has damage to its passenger’s side and the driver’s side door is being held closed by a bungee cord.

It’s possible that they’re in the St. Petersburg area, according to the alert.

Jaxcen Rodriguez is 3 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Peter Rodriguez is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.