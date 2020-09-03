Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old Miami girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert out of Dade County.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez went missing on Aug. 25.

The child was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of NW 30th Avenue in Miami wearing a black shirt and are fatigue pants, authorities said.

The 12-year-old may be with Jimmy Vela, 31, who has multiple tattoos, one visible on the right side of his neck.

Investigators said if found, do not approach the pair and instead call law enforcement immediately.

If anyone has information on their whereabouts they are asked to contact Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423.